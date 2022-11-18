Boston (G League assignment) is available for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Boston has been spending time with the G League's Ontario Clippers, but it appears he'll be available if called upon Thursday against Detroit. The second-year guard has appeared in five games this season but hasn't played more than five minutes in a single contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Sits out Monday•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Solid outing in win•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Explodes in G League debut•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Sent to G League•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Barely touches floor in loss•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Scores 18 off bench in return•