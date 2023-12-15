Boston (illness) is available to play against the Warriors on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Boston was in danger of missing a second straight game, but head coach Tyronn Lue said he would be available in the end. Either way, he's not expected to play a significant role off the bench for the Clippers.
