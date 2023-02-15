Boston will head back to the bench Tuesday against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
No surprises here with Kawhi Leonard returning from a rest day. Boston fared well with the starters in his last outing with 20 points in 26 minutes, so it will be interesting to see how involved he is Tuesday.
