Boston (knee) didn't play in Thursday's 103-90 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Boston tweaked his knee during a preseason contest against the Jazz on Oct. 8 and has been sidelined since. His status for the regular season remains unclear, but further clarity should surface when the Clippers have to release their first official injury report of the 2023-24 campaign.
