Boston did not take the floor Monday against the Capitanes.
Boston did not have the chance to showcase his offensive skills Monday despite the fact that he was listed as healthy. It is still unclear why coach Grant Gibbs decided not to play him since he's one of the main offensive weapons for Ontario.
More News
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Solid performance in win•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Back to bench•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Team-high 20 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Gets starting nod•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Provides big game off bench•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Recalled, available Thursday•