Boston exploded for 33 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Maine Celtics.

Boston showcased his full offensive arsenal against Maine, rattling off his second consecutive 30-point performance while shooting efficiently from the field. The 21-year-old has looked unstoppable for Ontario this season averaging 30.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per night. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as the main scoring option for the Clippers.