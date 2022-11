Boston poured in 37 points (14-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, four steals and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Thursday's 130-113 win against the South Bay Lakers.

After being sent to the G League, Boston made a statement in his debut leading the team in scoring while also being a force on the defensive end finishing with two steals. Expect Boston to continue to play at a high level as the number-one guy for Ontario.