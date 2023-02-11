Boston is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Milwaukee, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Boston will replace Kawhi Leonard (knee) in the starting five Friday. The 21-year-old guard will make the first start of his NBA career.
