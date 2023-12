Boston (quadriceps) was assigned to the Ontario Clippers of the G League on Wednesday as part of his injury rehabilitation, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

After being cleared for 5-on-5 work earlier this week, Boston will have the opportunity to see his first game action of 2023 with Ontario. The third-year wing has been unable to play this season as he tends to tendinitis in his left quadriceps, however, it appears he's nearing full health.