The Clippers assigned Boston to the G League's Ontario Clippers on Monday.

After scoring five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in nine minutes during Sunday's 121-100 win over the Rockets, Boston wasn't projected to be included in the Clippers' rotation Tuesday against the 76ers. With that in mind, the parent club elected to send him down to Ontario so the second-year guard can see meaningful run in the G League.