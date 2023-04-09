Boston (lower body) posted zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one assist across two minutes in Saturday's 136-125 win over the Trail Blazers.

For the first time since the All-Star break, Boston saw the floor for the Clippers after he missed extended time due to a lower-body injury. Though he received only garbage-time run Saturday, Boston could be in line for a larger workload in Sunday's game against the Suns if the Clippers elect to rest or limit minutes for multiple key rotation players in the regular-season finale.