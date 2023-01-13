Boston finished with 43 points (16-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.

Boston put on an offensive clinic against Birmingham, attacking the rim at will, getting to his spots in the mid-range while also being a sniper from deep leading the team in triples. Expect Boston to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive weapons for Ontario.