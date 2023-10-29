Boston (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, and he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Boston is not close to a return until further notice, and the Clippers will wait until he is completely healthy to include him in the rotation. Boston exited the Clippers' Oct. 8 preseason opener against the Jazz, and he hasn't stepped on the court since. The fact that there's no timetable for his return suggests the injury might be more severe than originally thought.