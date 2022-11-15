Boston (undisclosed) will not suit up for Ontario's game against the Stockton Kings, Joseph Raya-Ward of the clipsetpod reports.
Even though Boston missed last night's game, Ontario still had no problem sealing the deal with a win. In two games with Ontario, Boston has been sensational, averaging 28 points, five rebounds and three assists. With Boston out of the lineup, expect Nate Darling to see increased playing time.
