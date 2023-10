Boston (knee) participated in some drills during Thursday's practice session, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Initial reports Thursday suggested that Boston wouldn't be able to take part in practice, but coach Tyronn Lue later clarified that the 21-year-old would be available for some drills. Although he wasn't a full participant in Thursday's practice, Boston appears to be progressing in his recovery. It's unclear whether he'll suit up for Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets.