Boston recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 27 minutes in Wednesday's 125-109 win over the Wizards.

Boston had been on the fringes of the head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation heading into Wednesday, but the third-year player ended up taking on an increased role after Paul George (groin) was ruled out for the contest. He acquitted himself well during his time on the court, contributing in every major statistical category while pacing the Clippers bench in minutes. Boston will likely see a steep drop in playing time if George is back in action for Friday's game in Detroit, but Boston may have performed well enough Wednesday to at least maintain a small role off the bench moving forward.