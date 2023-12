Boston (quadricep) is scheduled to play for the G League's Ontario Clippers in Thursday's game against the Salt Lake City Stars, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Boston has been sidelined all season with left quad tendinitis, but he's finally ready to make his debut, albeit with the Clippers' G League affiliate. He may get a few games under his belt with Ontario before making his way back to the NBA team.