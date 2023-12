Coach Tyronn Lue said Boston (quad) played a bit of 5-on-5 during Monday's practice, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Lue added Boston "looked good" during the session and is progressing, but it sounds like there are still some hurdles to clear before he's cleared for game action. Boston has yet to play this season due to tendinitis in his left quadriceps.