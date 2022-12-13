Boston recorded zero points (0-3 FG) and one assist in three minutes in Monday's 113-93 win over the Celtics.
Boston has now seen the floor in each of the Clippers' last three games, though he wasn't a member of the rotation Monday while L.A. had all of its key rotation players available save for Norman Powell (groin). The second-year wing didn't check into Monday's contest with 3:16 remaining, when the Clippers were up by 21 points.
