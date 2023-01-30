Boston finished with 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 122-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Since the Clippers were without co-stars Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) for the second half of a back-to-back set and held out four other rotation players with injuries, head coach Tyronn Lue was forced to look to some of his deep reserves to fill minutes. When the Clippers fell into a big second-half hole, Lue essentially shut down most of the healthy rotation regulars who were available, resulting in players like Boston taking on even more playing time than anticipated heading into the night. Though Boston was able to produce a solid fantasy line in his elevated playing time, he could find himself back outside of the rotation entirely in the likely scenario that George and Leonard are both back in action Tuesday in Chicago.