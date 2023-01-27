Boston has been recalled from the G League and is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Boston has seen only spot minutes for the parent club this season, but he could see the floor with Luke Kennard (calf) and Marcus Morris (rib) questionable and John Wall (abdomen) out. Boston is averaging 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.4 minutes across 17 appearances.
