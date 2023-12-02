Boston (quad) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Boston continues to deal with tendinitis in his left quadriceps. It's unclear when he'll be able to play again.
More News
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Still out•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Still no timeline for debut•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Will miss multiple weeks•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Out Sunday, no timetable to return•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Ruled out Friday•