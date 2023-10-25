Boston is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers with left quadriceps tendinopathy.

Boston exited the Clippers' Oct. 8 preseason opener against the Jazz with what had been reported as a knee injury and proceeded to miss the final three games of LA's exhibition slate. The Clippers released their first official injury report of the 2023-24 regular season Tuesday, which classified Boston's injury differently. Regardless, he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's regular-season opener and should be viewed as day-to-day unless the Clippers provide an update otherwise.