Boston (quad) will not play in Friday's game against the Jazz, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Boston has been sidelined since picking up the injury back on Oct. 8. His next chance to play will be Oct. 29 against the Spurs, but he's not guaranteed a spot in the rotation once he gets the green light.
