Boston had 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to Utah.

Boston re-entered the rotation Wednesday, seeing action for the first time in almost a month. Given his 22 minutes are more than he has played in total thus far this season, managers need not concern themselves with his outlook.