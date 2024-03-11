Boston recorded five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 18 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 loss to the Bucks.

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both of which were considered maintenance days on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Boston rarely sees the floor when the Clippers are at full strength, as he's averaged 7.4 minutes across 20 total appearances.