Boston finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists, two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 106-97 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.

Boston did a little bit of everything offensively for Ontario while also showcasing his defensive ability finishing with two steals. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main two-way players for Ontario.