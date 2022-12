Boston finished with 15 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 victory over the G League Ignite.

Even though Boston played an integral role in helping Ontario secure the win, he struggled from the field, missing 11 shots, including two from deep. However, he impacted the game in other ways by leading the team in rebounds. Expect him to get back on track for Ontario's next contest on Saturday.