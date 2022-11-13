Boston finished with 19 points (5-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 win against the South Bay Lakers.

Boston showcased his full talent Saturday night by being a force on offense, finishing as the second-leading scorer while also contributing on the defensive end leading the team in blocks. However, he was wildly inefficient, missing 16 shots and also turning the ball over four times. Expect his usage rate to remain high as one of the main options for Ontario.