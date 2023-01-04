Boston finished with 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3FT), six rebounds., two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 99-95 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Even though Boston finished as the second-leading scorer for Ontario, he struggled from the field missing 11 shots and not capitalizing on one opportunity from deep. Expect him to bounce back as one of the best scorers in the G League.