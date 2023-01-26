Boston finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 147-105 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Boston played a role in carrying the offensive load for Ontario, finishing as the third-leading scorer while also being active on the glass. Boston has been one of the biggest scoring threats for Ontario this season, and expect him to continue to pour in double-digit performances.