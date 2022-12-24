Boston finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 42 minutes during Thursday's 99-97 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

Even though Boston led the team in scoring, he was uncharacteristically inefficient from the field, missing nine shots, including four from deep. However, he made up for it on the defensive end, using his long wingspan to block shots. Expect Boston to continue to play at a high level as the main scoring option for Ontario.