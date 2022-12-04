Boston notched 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 123-96 loss to Sacramento.

Boston saw significant action off the bench for the second straight game with Paul George (hamstring), Norman Powell (groin) and Luke Kennard (calf) all sidelined. Boston has taken advantage of his opportunities, attempting a season-high 13 field goals and rewarding his team with his best scoring performance of the year. He's now finished in double figures in back-to-back contests and has been a factor on the defensive end with a pair of steals over that brief stretch.