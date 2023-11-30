Boston (quadriceps) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Warriors.
Boston will miss his 18th game to start the season while dealing with tendinitis in his left quadriceps. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Golden State.
More News
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Still no timeline for debut•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Will miss multiple weeks•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Out Sunday, no timetable to return•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Ruled out Friday•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Ruled out for season opener•