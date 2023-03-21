site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: clippers-brandon-boston-still-out | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Still out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Boston (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Thunder.
Boston remains out with a tailbone contusion. His continued absence shouldn't impact the Clippers' rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Jason Shebilske
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read