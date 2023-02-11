Boston supplied 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Bucks.

Boston shot the ball well throughout the contest, going 3-of-6 from the field for six points in the first half and later knocking down five of six shots in the fourth quarter for an additional 12 points as the Clippers fell to the Bucks at home. The shooting guard finished the night with a team-high 20 points and has now broken the 20-point mark in back-to-back games. He's not doing much else, however, contributing just three rebounds and three assists over that span.