Coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that Boston (quadriceps) is still a few weeks away from returning to game action, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Boston left the Clippers' preseason opener due to a quadriceps injury and has been sidelined since. Currently, Boston is limited to light workout routines, but it's encouraging that he's at least active during practices.
