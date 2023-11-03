Watch Now:

Coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that Boston (quadriceps) is still a few weeks away from returning to game action, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Boston left the Clippers' preseason opener due to a quadriceps injury and has been sidelined since. Currently, Boston is limited to light workout routines, but it's encouraging that he's at least active during practices.

