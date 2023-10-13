Boston (knee) isn't participating in Friday's practice and is continuing to rehab his injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Boston is still dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in the team's preseason opener. While it seems unlikely he will suit up for Tuesday's preseason matchup with Denver, his availability for the regular season is also in question.
