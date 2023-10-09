Boston (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Boston headed to the locker room with a knee injury after just 39 seconds of action and he will not be able to return. The injury has been deemed a knee contusion, which is relatively good news when it comes to his timetable for return. However, Boston's status for the rest of the preseason is in question and it is unclear at this point if he will be good to go come the regular-season opener.