Clippers' Brandon Ingram: Nearing trade to Clippers

The Clippers are nearing a deal that would send Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors for Ingram (heel), Gradey Dick, two future first-round picks, one pick swap and two future second-rounders, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Although the trade isn't yet finalized, it sounds like Ingram is heading to Los Angeles for the 2026-27 season. The star forward is recovering from heel surgery, but the expectation is that he'll be able to fully participate in training camp this fall. If the deal is indeed consummated, Ingram would set up as the Clippers' top scoring option while sharing the primary playmaking duties with Darius Garland.