Ingram (Achilles) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Rockets.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Ingram was expected to make his 2026-27 debut Monday versus Houston, and now his omission from the injury report confirms he will suit up. The 29-year-old, who was traded by the Raptors during the offseason, averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 33.8 minutes per outing in 77 regular-season games for Toronto in 2025-26. Ingram will likely see limited action in his first game back from surgery to repair a partially torn Achilles. He also might come off the bench, but assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he should be up to full speed soon.