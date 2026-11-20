Ingram (Achilles) is expected to make his season and team debut Monday against the Rockets, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The star forward is set to make his long-awaited return after undergoing surgery for a partially torn Achilles tendon in May. Ingram, who'll miss Saturday's game in Dallas, is likely to carry a minutes restriction following a lengthy layoff, though his presence is certain to cut into the playing time of the likes of Kris Dunn, Max Strus and Gradey Dick on the wing for the Clippers.