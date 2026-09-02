The NBA has concluded its investigation into salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, and the trade sending Ingram (heel) to Los Angeles is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Among other punishments, the Clippers were stripped of five first-round picks Wednesday. Additionally, Leonard was fined $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits. However, now that the findings and penalties have been announced, Ingram is expected to officially be traded to the Clippers after averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.8 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances with the Raptors in 2025-26. He underwent surgery in early May to address ongoing right heel pain, though the issue isn't currently expected to linger into the 2026-27 campaign. The Clippers are set to acquire Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a first-round pick swap in exchange for Leonard.