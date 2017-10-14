Clippers' Brice Johnson: Double-doubles off bench Friday
Johnson posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason loss to the Lakers.
The second-year forward had a quiet preseason until Friday, a game which marked his first with more than 12 minutes of playing time. Johnson made the most of his opportunity, putting in a particularly impressive performance on the boards. The 23-year-old had a minimal role in his rookie campaign, spending most of his time in the D-League and appearing in only three regular-season contests for the Clippers. That could potentially change during the coming season, although Johnson still has veterans Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell ahead of him on the depth chart at power forward.
