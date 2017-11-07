Johnson was recalled from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Sunday, Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Johnson was active for the Clippers' game Sunday against the Heat, but didn't play in the contest. He's appeared in just three of the Clippers' nine games to date, seeing no more than seven minutes in any of them.

