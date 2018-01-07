Johnson was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

Johnson has spent a large chunk of his season thus far in the G-League, playing in 17 games and averaging 11.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 block across 27.1 minutes. However, he'll earn the call-up to the big club ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks. The likelihood of Johnson seeing the floor in that contest is small and he's not someone to target for fantasy purposes considering he's yet to see double-digit minutes in a game with the Clippers this season.