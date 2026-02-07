Lopez ended with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-111 victory over the Kings.

Making his second start since Ivica Zubac was dealt to the Pacers, Lopez set a new season high in rebounds while posting his best scoring effort since a 31-point erupting in Portland on Dec. 26. The 37-year-old center may not have a whole lot left in the tank, but the Clippers will be counting on him to step up as part of the new supporting cast around Kawhi Leonard. Over nine starts this season, Lopez is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.8 minutes.