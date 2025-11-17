Lopez produced five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 loss to Boston.

Lopez continues to come off the bench behind Ivica Zubac, averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 threes in 15.4 minutes. While his fantasy value currently is extremely limited, Lopez would be a must-add should Zubac miss any time.