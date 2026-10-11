Lopez finished with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 15 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Lopez provided a solid presence on the glass, leading the Clippers' starters with seven rebounds despite playing just 15 minutes. Lopez's abbreviated workload limited his scoring opportunities, but his rebounding production was encouraging. That said, he's expected to open the season as the No. 2 center behind Isaiah Jackson, though a strong showing in the final preseason games could change that. The veteran is still an imposing presence on the glass who can hit threes, so that should give him steady minutes regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.