Lopez recorded 31 points (9-16 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 33 minutes during Friday's 119-103 victory over Portland.

With Ivica Zubac (ankle) sidelined, Lopez got the starting nod for a second consecutive contest and made the most of the opportunity. The veteran center torched the nets from beyond the arc, sinking a career-high nine triples en route to a season-best mark in points. Lopez fell out of the rotation in late November and early December, though he carries solid short-term value as a member of the starting five and will aim to prove he can remain a steady producer when Zubac, who is expected to miss at least two more weeks, returns.